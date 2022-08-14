New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $80,977.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,020.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $80,977.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,020.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $52,966.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,358.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,956 shares of company stock worth $1,203,552 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $39.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.85.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush lowered Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

