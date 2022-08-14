New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Viasat were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Viasat by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Viasat by 153.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Viasat by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 849,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,477,000 after acquiring an additional 37,066 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $39.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average is $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.55. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $68.76.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.40 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. Viasat’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

