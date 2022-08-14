New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.21 Million Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 87.11 and a beta of 1.33. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 631.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

