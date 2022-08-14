New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.31 Million Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 471,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,832,000 after acquiring an additional 184,134 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 661,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,402,000 after acquiring an additional 183,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1,833.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 137,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,279,000 after acquiring an additional 130,299 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $8,650,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $6,018,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet Stock Up 2.7 %

FN stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $74.57 and a 52-week high of $126.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fabrinet Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FN. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.