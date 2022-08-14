New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 132,253 Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 927,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paysafe by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $917,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 24.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paysafe Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PSFE opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paysafe Limited has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 126.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $367.67 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paysafe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

