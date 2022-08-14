New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,793.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

NWE stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.59. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $65.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 77.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

NorthWestern Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.