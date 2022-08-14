New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3,579.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 368,700 shares during the last quarter. Daventry Group LP purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $16,160,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $14,719,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 102,458.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after buying an additional 295,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 841,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,681,000 after buying an additional 180,525 shares during the last quarter.

SAIL stock opened at $65.08 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $65.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -67.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average of $55.97.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $134.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

