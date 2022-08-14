New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,577,980 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after purchasing an additional 337,902 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,836,466 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,551,000 after purchasing an additional 210,976 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,319,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 458,155 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 68,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 464,101 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 67,996 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUPN. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 39,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $1,228,275.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 724,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,583,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 39,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $1,228,275.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 724,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,583,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $164,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.89. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.23 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

