New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,009 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,652,000 after acquiring an additional 41,376 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FUL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

Shares of FUL opened at $69.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.44. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $993.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.96%.

Insider Transactions at H.B. Fuller

In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $376,166.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,580.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.20 per share, with a total value of $58,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $376,166.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

