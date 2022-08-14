New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,295 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.25.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 0.3 %

PAG stock opened at $117.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.82. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.48 and a 52 week high of $123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $580,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at $427,448.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

