New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 980 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 307.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 182,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,323,000 after acquiring an additional 137,549 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after acquiring an additional 125,270 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,582,000 after acquiring an additional 108,737 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $5,200,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,090 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $491,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 513,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,483,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Murphy USA Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of MUSA opened at $291.83 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.24 and a 12-month high of $295.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $2.88. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.