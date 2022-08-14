Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) vs. Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Head-To-Head Survey

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) and Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Douglas Elliman and Newmark Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Elliman 0 0 1 0 3.00 Newmark Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

Douglas Elliman currently has a consensus price target of 8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.90%. Newmark Group has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.53%. Given Newmark Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Newmark Group is more favorable than Douglas Elliman.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Elliman $1.35 billion 0.36 $98.84 million N/A N/A Newmark Group $2.91 billion 0.68 $750.73 million $1.63 6.79

This table compares Douglas Elliman and Newmark Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Newmark Group has higher revenue and earnings than Douglas Elliman.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Newmark Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.1% of Newmark Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Douglas Elliman pays an annual dividend of 0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Newmark Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Newmark Group pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Newmark Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Elliman and Newmark Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Elliman N/A N/A N/A Newmark Group 10.19% 30.07% 9.86%

Summary

Newmark Group beats Douglas Elliman on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc. engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas. Douglas Elliman Inc. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Douglas Elliman Inc.(NYSE:DOUG) operates independently of Vector Group Ltd. as of December 29, 2021.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services. Its occupier services and products comprise tenant representation; real estate management technology systems; workplace and occupancy strategy; global corporate consulting; project management; account and transaction management; and lease administration and facilities management services. The company provides its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, and developers, as well as lenders and multi-national corporations. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 160 offices on four continents. The company was formerly known as Newmark Knight Frank and changed its name to Newmark Group, Inc. in October 2017. Newmark Group, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

