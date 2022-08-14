Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nexi from €16.00 ($16.33) to €12.50 ($12.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Nexi from €10.80 ($11.02) to €10.00 ($10.20) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nexi in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nexi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Nexi from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Nexi Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NEXXY opened at $9.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. Nexi has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $21.57.

Nexi Company Profile

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

