NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NXRT. StockNews.com raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.83.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $64.89 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $57.49 and a 52-week high of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, President James D. Dondero purchased 17,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,120.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,978,423.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

