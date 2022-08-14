NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Trading 4.9% Higher

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.70 and last traded at $65.53. 154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 130,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Compass Point set a $90.00 target price on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.81.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at NexPoint Residential Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.65%.

In other news, President James D. Dondero acquired 17,050 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,120.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at $119,978,423.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,399,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 25.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

