Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Shares Down 25%

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) traded down 25% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 771,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 423,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nexus Gold Trading Down 25.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$4.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

Nexus Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.