Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Nickel 28 Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:CONXF opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. Nickel 28 Capital has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.43.

Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

