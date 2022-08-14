Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Nickel 28 Capital Trading Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS:CONXF opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. Nickel 28 Capital has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.43.
Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile
