Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 8.9% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Rollins Financial raised its stake in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 2,079 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 128.69, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

