Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 8.9% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 2,079 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 128.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

