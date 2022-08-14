Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Increased to $123.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.19.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $89.68 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,602,000 after acquiring an additional 284,401 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,223,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.