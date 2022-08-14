Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.57.

Northland Power Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$45.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.66. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$34.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.50. The company has a market cap of C$10.59 billion and a PE ratio of 34.65.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

