Northland Securities Downgrades EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) to Market Perform

Northland Securities lowered shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

EMCORE Trading Up 11.2 %

EMKR stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $108.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCORE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in EMCORE by 34.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 16.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in EMCORE by 25.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.