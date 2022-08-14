Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Gap Down to $9.44

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.44, but opened at $8.89. Novonix shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

Novonix Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 53.38, a current ratio of 54.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Novonix alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novonix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Novonix during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in Novonix during the first quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Novonix during the second quarter valued at $402,000.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Novonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.