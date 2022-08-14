Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 114,061 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,345,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUS. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 1.1 %

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

NUS stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,899. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,899. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven Lund sold 17,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $773,888.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,800 shares in the company, valued at $939,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,143 shares of company stock worth $6,647,717 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.