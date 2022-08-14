OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,655 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,739,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,876,000 after buying an additional 647,876 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 5,280.4% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 430,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after purchasing an additional 422,224 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,393,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,036,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,178,000 after purchasing an additional 327,872 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,541,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,528,000 after purchasing an additional 241,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

OGE stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OGE. TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

