OLO (NYSE:OLO) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OLO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO Stock Performance

Shares of OLO stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. OLO has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $49.00.

Insider Activity

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OLO had a negative net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that OLO will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $229,933.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 603,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,352,664.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $40,501.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,094.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $229,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 603,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,352,664.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,655 shares of company stock worth $314,926 in the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of OLO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.