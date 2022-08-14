OLO (NYSE:OLO) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

OLO Stock Performance

OLO stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. OLO has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26.

Insider Transactions at OLO

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. OLO had a negative net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $45.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $229,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,292 shares in the company, valued at $6,352,664.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $40,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,094.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $229,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 603,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,352,664.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,655 shares of company stock worth $314,926 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OLO

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in OLO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in OLO by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in OLO by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 757,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after buying an additional 530,055 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in OLO by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OLO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OLO

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

