OLO (NYSE:OLO) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 93.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OLO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

OLO Stock Down 36.4 %

Shares of OLO opened at $8.26 on Friday. OLO has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26.

Insider Activity at OLO

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $45.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $229,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,352,664.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $40,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,094.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $229,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 603,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,352,664.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,655 shares of company stock worth $314,926 in the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OLO by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in OLO by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 757,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 530,055 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in OLO by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OLO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

