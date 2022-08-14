Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,142 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 229,610 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,871,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

OHI stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.