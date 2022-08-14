ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.26

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.26 and last traded at $71.25, with a volume of 429562 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ON shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.23.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 7.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

