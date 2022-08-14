Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Shares Gap Down to $7.40

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $6.18. Oncology Institute shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 1,094 shares traded.

Oncology Institute Trading Down 12.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the second quarter worth $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

