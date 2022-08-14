Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Shares Gap Down to $7.40

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $6.18. Oncology Institute shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 1,094 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73.
Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.16 million for the quarter.
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.
