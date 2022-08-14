OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMF. Barclays decreased their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on OneMain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

OneMain stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.61. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $60.38.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.07). OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.17%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

