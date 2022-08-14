Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Lowered to C$105.00 at Scotiabank

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$118.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ONEX. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Onex from C$110.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Onex from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Onex from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Onex from C$90.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.

Shares of ONEX opened at C$71.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.11 billion and a PE ratio of 4.24. Onex has a 12 month low of C$61.99 and a 12 month high of C$101.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

