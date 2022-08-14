Onex (TSE:ONEX) PT Raised to C$80.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ONEX. TD Securities decreased their target price on Onex from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Onex from C$110.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Onex from C$118.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Onex from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Onex stock opened at C$71.20 on Friday. Onex has a 12-month low of C$61.99 and a 12-month high of C$101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.75. The stock has a market cap of C$6.11 billion and a PE ratio of 4.24.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

