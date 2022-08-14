Oppenheimer Cuts Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $144.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $230.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Shares of ASND opened at $110.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 9.66. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $178.71. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.23). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,099.51% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The business had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. Analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,302 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after acquiring an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at about $25,689,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at about $28,894,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,816.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 258,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,718,000 after acquiring an additional 244,605 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

