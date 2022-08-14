Oppenheimer Downgrades NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) to Market Perform

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on NextNav from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on NextNav from $17.00 to $14.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ NN opened at $3.18 on Friday. NextNav has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $322.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextNav

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 86.23% and a negative net margin of 3,000.89%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. Research analysts expect that NextNav will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy M. Presutti acquired 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,640,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,560,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextNav news, major shareholder Timothy M. Presutti bought 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,640,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,560,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy M. Presutti bought 196,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $547,038.09. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,916,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,246,848.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,136,331 shares of company stock valued at $18,657,789 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextNav

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NextNav by 173.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NextNav by 189.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in NextNav in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextNav in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextNav by 10.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.