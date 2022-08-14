Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $290.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $245.14.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $248.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.57. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $132.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

