Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $617.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 10,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,403.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 116,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $650,672.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,190.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,403.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 709,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,989,066 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Organogenesis by 80.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

