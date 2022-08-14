Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $772.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ørsted A/S from 900.00 to 1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of DNNGY stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $55.47.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

