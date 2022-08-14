OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Down 3.7%

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.80 and last traded at $54.80. 4,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 118,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on OrthoPediatrics to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -91.77 and a beta of 0.88.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Harold Ruf acquired 1,235 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,356.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

