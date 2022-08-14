Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading 10.9% Higher

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.23. 14,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,231,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health Trading Up 19.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $56,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,018 shares in the company, valued at $656,400.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,546 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $97,925.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,178.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,300 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $56,613.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,400.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at $71,512,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at $27,427,000. Lakestar Growth I G.P. Ltd acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at $18,086,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at $16,541,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oscar Health by 304.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,133,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 852,893 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.