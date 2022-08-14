Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) Shares Down 85.4%

Oxurion NV (OTCMKTS:TBGNF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 85.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
Oxurion Stock Down 85.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00.
Oxurion Company Profile
Oxurion NV, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of eye diseases in Belgium and internationally. Its lead product is JETREA for the treatment of vitreomacular adhesion/vitreomacular traction. The company also develops THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME); and THR-687, an integrin antagonist which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DME.
