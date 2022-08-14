Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 158,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,298,261 shares.The stock last traded at $18.15 and had previously closed at $17.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$44.75 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $439.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.35 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -154.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 278,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Brightlight Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 732,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after purchasing an additional 296,700 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,432,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,920,000 after buying an additional 358,482 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

