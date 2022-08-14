Pancontinental Resources (CVE:PUC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Pancontinental Resources Co. (CVE:PUC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.60 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Pancontinental Resources Corporation, a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Jefferson gold project covering an area of approximately 1,989 acres located in Chesterfield County, South Carolina; St.

