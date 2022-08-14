Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 260,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,718 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,204,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 417,457 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,666,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,310 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,345,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 986,600 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 736,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 885.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 441,003 shares during the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paramount Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Paramount Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Paramount Group Increases Dividend

NYSE:PGRE opened at $7.87 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,550.78%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.