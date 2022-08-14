Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock Position Reduced by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Parke Bancorp were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKBK. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $435,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $908,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $285.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.81. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $25.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 18.77%.

In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $243,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,993.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $81,752.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,413.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $243,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,239 shares of company stock worth $445,752. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

