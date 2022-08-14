PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Sees Large Volume Increase

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 43,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 373,335 shares.The stock last traded at $18.52 and had previously closed at $18.44.

PBF Logistics Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.37.

PBF Logistics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Insider Activity at PBF Logistics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Logistics

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $231,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,282,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,727,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBFX. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PBF Logistics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 65.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

