Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by BTIG Research from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PEAR. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of Pear Therapeutics stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Pear Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $14.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55.

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pear Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAR. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 53.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

