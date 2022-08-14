Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 68.54% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of PRQ opened at C$1.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.05. Petrus Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$216.63 million and a PE ratio of 0.99.
Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$32.94 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Petrus Resources will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.
