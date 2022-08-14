Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 68.54% from the company’s previous close.

Petrus Resources Price Performance

Shares of PRQ opened at C$1.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.05. Petrus Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$216.63 million and a PE ratio of 0.99.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$32.94 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Petrus Resources will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Petrus Resources

In other news, insider Glen William Gray purchased 20,000 shares of Petrus Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.13 per share, with a total value of C$42,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,570,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,464,941.35. In related news, insider Glen William Gray acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.13 per share, with a total value of C$42,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,570,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,464,941.35. Also, Senior Officer Mathew Wong sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.23, for a total value of C$29,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,659.34.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

