Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Raised to C$19.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 47.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC cut their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.69.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 2.5 %

PEY stock opened at C$13.19 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$5.88 and a 1-year high of C$17.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$286.89 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.3900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.17, for a total transaction of C$237,347.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,234,702.95. In other news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.17, for a total value of C$237,347.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,234,702.95. Also, Director Brian Davis sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$25,551.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,374,005.25. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $407,300 and sold 207,787 shares valued at $3,098,427.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

(Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.